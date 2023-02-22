Editor:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to adopt a gray wolf reintroduction plan that breaks the law. The language of the law defines the gray wolf this way: “‘Gray Wolf’ means nongame wildlife of the species Canis Lupus.”
This sentence has clarity as nongame species means no one cannot hunt wolves. The law declares the gray wolf is an endangered species, which means it’s protected from killing.
Despite this clear language, the CPW plan includes three ways to kill wolves: lethal control, hunting and issuing permits for ranchers to kill conflict wolves.
None of these ideas were evident in the language of the law passed in 2020.
There is anguish that the law was passed by a narrow margin. Many laws pass by a narrow margin, but it still is the law that must be followed to the letter of the law.
How can any animal protected by the Endangered Species Act be killed? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can delist any animal using the 10j rule which gives the power to manage endangered species to the state.
Because of the 10j rule, wolf-hunting seasons are management tools in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Wisconsin. Recently, laws were passed to kill 90% of the wolves in Idaho and 85% of the wolves in Montana.
CPW began the process to delist gray wolves in August 2022.
How can this be the future of wolves in Colorado?
Kathleen Willard
Fort Collins