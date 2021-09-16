Editor:
Regarding our Garfield County commissioners, redistricting and their complaints about representation: welcome to my world. In the current situation, as a Garfield County resident, I do not feel my concerns for responsible energy use and immigration are represented by either my county commissioners, nor by the U.S. House. I would welcome representation by a person who actually responds to these concerns. Although Scott Tipton and Cory Gardner did not represent my concerns for renewable energy and immigration well, at least they would send a response. Rep. Boebert has not even sent a response. Commissioner Martin complained about political “payback” for Rep. Boebert; if it is “payback,” it is well deserved. She is not up to the job.
Patrick Fagan
Carbondale