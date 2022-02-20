Editor:
Two vulnerable Democratic U.S. Senators, Mark Kelly (Arizona) and Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), are proposing a bill that would temporarily eliminate the 18 cents per gallon federal gas tax. They’re both up for reelection in November and are concerned the recent round of inflation, particularly high gas prices, could hurt their chances.
Problem is such a move would be in the wrong direction and wouldn’t work. Gas prices aren’t high enough and not nearly as high as they are in Europe and Canada. A fill up at the gas station should be so expensive, would-be drivers will be forced to walk, bike, take public transportation, or buy an electric vehicle.
Same for the high power bills we’re receiving due to the boom in natural gas prices. When the Xcel or Holy Cross tab gets way up there, consumers will realize they’ll be money ahead if they switch to rooftop solar power, heat pumps, and energy efficient induction cooktops.
The experience many states have had in raising or lowering their gas taxes is it’s had little effect on prices at the pump. That’s controlled by Big Oil’s quest for record profits and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) manipulation of supply to drive up prices. There’s no guarantee the gas companies will pass their savings on to the customers.
On top of this, $43 billion of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year is planned to come from gas taxes. If the gas tax holiday lasts 10 months, you can chop $20 billion off of that. So, you can do without the highway and bridge improvements and EV charging stations the legislation calls for, or take the money out of the general fund, thereby increasing the deficit.
Relief may be on the way anyway, without sacrificing our climate goals. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts gas prices will fall by 57 cents per gallon next year.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale