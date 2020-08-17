Editor:
YouthZone would like to thank the community for the success of our July 2020 $20,000 fundraising campaign. Generous contributions exceeding $23,200 will help us to continue to provide the same level of services to our youth from Aspen to Parachute.
Like so many nonprofits, the pandemic has significantly affected YouthZone’s funding. Only 8% of client fees cover our budgeted expenses, the remaining support comes from state and local funding, foundations, business sponsorships and individual donations. These contributions will help us cover some of the funding gap YouthZone was facing due to cuts made by traditional funding sources.
Thank you Paul Bushong, the Snowmass Chapel, Brook and Dave Portman, Global Language, Martha and Ken Robinson, Jo and Wayne Ives, Rochelle Smith and Peter Tibbets, Gayle Embrey, Pam Szedelyi, Jamie and Robert Darien, Amy Fetterhoff, Joyce Jurgen, Janet McNutt, Gwen Vaughan, Barbara and Mark Lea, Julie Olson, Contessa Munoz, Tiz Wendy Huber, Laurie Bosco, Bob and Mary Ellen Mueller, Joe and Bobbi Ames, Tony Hershey, Alex Yajko and Jack Willis.
Lori Mueller
Executive director, YouthZone