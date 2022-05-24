Editor:
After learning about this issue in our human geography class with Aspen High School, a few of my classmates and I have noticed how gentrification is an increasingly urgent issue in Aspen. We decided to base our final project for this same class around the subject and want to reach out to our community for feedback on the issue.
Our research question was this: How is gentrification affecting Aspen economically, socially and culturally? We wanted to look deeper into the effects of gentrification than just economics to see whether there were other impacts that are often overlooked. From our research so far, we have observed that gentrification in Aspen is a contributing factor towards other issues our valley faces, such as labor shortages and a decrease in affordable housing.
Please reach out to clarew12446@aspenk12.net if you have any stories, anecdotes or additional information on the topic. We believe that hearing from the community makes a difference and is more potent than reading about an issue from sources on the internet. These responses will help us take our project outside the classroom, allowing us to learn more about our community and make a difference in any way we can.
Cerys Hembury, Clare Williams, Mila VonderHaar
Aspen High School students