Never has it been more clear that if you are lucky, you can control yourself.
If you have that down you already understand that controlling someone else is simply impossible.
When someone goes out of their way to try to change you, you can already be certain that that someone has bigger issues of their own and they are only causing you harm to teach you how to handle it. So you should thank them while you learn to control yourself.
Thank them for giving you a test of self-control.
Now that I’m paying attention I see this all the time, everywhere I look.
Want someone to drive the way you do? Get over it.
Someone going too slow in the left lane? Breathe.
Someone walking the wrong way down the aisle at the grocery store? Rolling your eyes does not change them or anything.
Someone not calling you back even though you always do? There could be a reason.
Find yourself blaming someone else all the time? Get a mirror.
Even when things are grossly unfair sometimes, you have to find your own part and make that work. Kind of like putting on your own oxygen mask before helping the kid next to you.
It makes sense that if you have anything left over after getting your own act together, you should share something positive with the leftovers. That's the sign of a good human.
Only people who have an open mind are able to hear differing viewpoints and continually adjust. Everyone and everything are always changing, whether you are open-minded or not. And you can’t open a closed mind. You can’t change someone else.
I suppose open-minded people are just more aware of changes. They notice. And perhaps, by virtue of this noticing and openness, and by making certain adjustments, they may, at certain times, have a positive influence on outcomes and their own happiness.
Those who stay cool and detached under hostile influences are to be admired. From the soldier in the field to the kid on the basketball court, how you react can only be controlled by you. If the soldier loses his or her cool or the kid playing ball smashes a face, the outcome is especially bad for the one making the undisciplined choice. And the ripples go out from there.
Expecting people to have their acts together is asking a whole lot. A frank glimpse into our own cluttered little minds reveals the perils and pitfalls that lie ahead in the head. Everyone has perils and pitfalls ahead, and some are not well-equipped to deal with it.
When it comes to mental health issues every single person on earth has at least some pre-existing condition.
So, on a good day, when I’m centered and have set out with the deliberate intent to be full of equanimity and extra bandwidth, I can sometimes not overreact to something unexpected. If I remember. Baby steps.
But on a bad day, when I did not sleep well, and I’m breathing smoke from not-too-distant fires and I’m thirsty and need a friend, I still have a lot of work to do. I might get cranky and blame someone else.
Getting angry at someone else for being a complete idiot lowers you to the same low level. We should all try to change that.
Steve Skinner hopes you have an open mind. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.