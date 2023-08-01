Editor:
Isn’t the Lumberyard supposed to house workers for existing Aspen jobs, not create more jobs with commercial retail and restaurants?
Wasn’t traffic a concern for the Lumberyard? Yet the Aspen City Council is contemplating competing with established Aspen Airport Business Center businesses while creating a draw for Aspen residents to drive to the AABC for dining and shopping.
How much parking will the commercial space need for its customers? Will it take from the little greenery the hundreds of residents will share, or will it be expensive underground parking?
How many housing units will be lost to building commercial space and how will the commercial space “mitigate” its own employee housing needs — as code requires?
How much will the commercial space pay for its share of the land ($28 million), infrastructure (water, electric, sewer, streets) and the actual building giving it the “prime” first-floor location?
How do businesses succeed? By creating enough demand/customers to buy at volume and keep income margins higher than expenses. How will commercial Lumberyard space repay the dedicated affordable housing taxes that paid for its creation and “stay affordable?”
Recapturing the substantial upfront cost through “rent” while offering “affordable products” is not likely, and using affordable housing taxes for building new commercial space without repayment is legally questionable.
City of Aspen — get back to the task at hand — refining the design and moving forward on needed Lumberyard housing, not competing with the AABC’s local businesses, and not creating new employee demands, parking needs and traffic-generating commercial spaces.
Rachel Richards
Aspen