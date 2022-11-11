Editor:
Like our teacher’s eraser that wiped away the immediate memory of what we were just expected to memorize from the blackboard of our fifth- or sixth-grade classroom, should we expect our life’s memories to just go poof? In our current cacophony of woke versus JFK, we must recognize that our most important memories could be torn down, and along with their destruction, maybe even the values that we hold dear enough to pass on from our generation to the next. Shall we, really, let it all go poof?
I suggest not. I suggest that we get off the internet and instead meet face to face, friends and foes alike, and share the tales of each of our defeats and victories (I was about to share an embarrassing story but I thought better of it than to go public with my entire life history). Let’s make friends with each other and share the stories of our defeats and victories, along with our (hopefully pragmatic) visions for a better world. I believe that this is the most realistic path for stitching and sewing together, and holding together, our great nation.
Sarcastic fellows might cringe at this, but please give me one more moment to share a few words from one of our most hallowed American songs, “My country ‘tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing, let mortal tongues awake, let all that breathe partake, protect us with all thy might, to thee we sing.”
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village