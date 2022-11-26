Editor:
What’s the solution? I won’t play that old game of “and I’ve lived here since ...”
As long as we persist in an attitude of needing bigger, better, fancier ski lifts, restaurants, fun parks, hotels and other tourist attractions along with fancier houses (as opposed to 2,100-square-foot homes) etc., etc. ... there is no solution. There is nothing in downtown Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood for the average Joe and Jane coal miner and their families.
There will never be a solution to things like traffic, housing, the high cost of living, etc.
To local business owners and real estate people, how much return is enough? To Valley View Hospital, how big is big enough (when you can’t properly care for someone needing dialysis, or a Type 1 diabetic, like me)? And to think that at one time I thought that $175 per month for my apartment across from the Springs Bar was outrageous.
Admit it, there is no solution. Years ago, my family from Indiana said they wouldn’t be coming back because this was a rip-off valley. My wife and I got here at the right time, when our house at Cathy’s store was $75,000 and a miner’s shack in the West End was $85,000.Those days are gone, and the fact of the matter is most of you got here too late. Our daughter and several friends just moved to Virginia because of better job opportunities and a much lower cost of living. Get smart or move out.
Michael Horst
Carbondale