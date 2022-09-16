Editor:
The Aspen traffic circus is a disaster. The problem can be easily solved. Install traffic lights on each of the arteries going into the circus. During the course of the morning rush hours, the people coming into town on Highway 82 would get a green light for five minutes. The other four arteries would get a red light for five minutes. Then for one minute the other four arteries would get a green light and the people coming into town on 82 would get a red light. During the course of the afternoon rush hours, do the same thing.
Favor the worker bees. They have to get home.
Verne Gurholt
Aspen