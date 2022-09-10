Editor:
Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?
William Ortmann
Aspen
