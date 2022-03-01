Editor:
The Aspen city attorney has “Pitkin County Conflict of Interest Committee” on his biography on the city of Aspen website, and yet suggests that Skippy Mesirow, who works for a short-term rental management company, didn’t have a conflict of interest when he voted for a moratorium on short-term rentals in Aspen that will drive more business to the company he works for by limiting the market for competitors? How is this not a conflict of interest?
The city of Aspen is paying $4.5 million to subsidize a hotel on the mountainside, a new chairlift and a ski museum, all assets of developers and a giant corporation. The hotel will change the view plane from nearly everywhere in town — growing up a mountainside and onto a ski run called Norway — will dump carbon into the atmosphere with all the concrete and associated building materials that goes into its construction, add traffic to a relatively quiet part of town and add crowds to an already dangerously crowded mountain.
Legislators who declared a “climate emergency” to create their moratorium had just nodded in approval of cutting down 3,200 trees in wildlife habitat on top of Aspen Mountain for yet another chair lift. If they want to declare a climate emergency, then repeal this atrocious legislation that gives taxpayer dollars to a bad short-term rental development on the mountainside!
A sewage stench wafts through town because infrastructure can’t handle the load of excrement at current capacity. Repeal 1A and prohibit the expansion into Pandora’s, then maybe consider taking rights away from homeowners. Ban chain stores in the city limits of Aspen to bring down rents. Mad taxpayer monies spent on big-city consultants seems to have an intoxicating effect. You must TRULY be getting some bad legal advice.
Angie Scott
Aspen