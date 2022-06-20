The departure time comes and goes as our plane remains parked at the gate at Denver International Airport.
“It would be nice if they would communicate with us,” I murmured to Ryan and squirmed in my seat, already feeling pinched. I have no idea how tall people do it — at 5-foot-nothing I’m already uncomfortable, and I’ve only been sitting for a half hour.
It’s also hot and getting hotter by the minute, hundreds of bodies simmering inside this airless metal tube simmering to a slow boil. Everyone fiddles with those tiny overhead vent things in a desperate attempt for air. I get up to use the restroom, so I can at least splash some cold water on my face. I try to make small talk with the flight attendant who is munching on Pringles he has on a neat stack in the galley, but he’s too crabby to even pretend to care. When Levi had asked for wings, the same guy said, “Our new CEO is too cheap to have those,” as if a 6 year old would understand the dynamics of corporate America.
Finally, the pilot announces — surprise — the air conditioning is broken and instructs us to gather our things and get the hell off this plane which has essentially become a COVID incubator as we are all trapped in this thing sans masks and zero air circulation.
Everyone is so eager to travel now that pandemic restrictions slowly fade into the past and out of our memories, like childbirth or a difficult hike to a spectacular peak. But unless you’re wealthy enough to be able to afford first class or private-jet service, life in coach is just plain miserable.
I don’t know if it’s the labor shortage or COVID burnout, but the travel industry is riddled with delays, grumpy employees, minimal in-flight services, excessive additional charges and miserably uncomfortable seats. On top of that, airfare has spiked in recent months — so you get to pay through the nose for all these inconveniences.
We opt to fly out of Denver for a quick trip to Minneapolis for our niece MacKenzie’s grad party simply because, like everything else in Aspen, we are priced out of the market. Believe me, we learned the hard way it’s worth the extra money to fly out of our cozy little airport, but not when airfare hits four figures. And you can’t take airfare at face value anymore, especially when airlines charge additional fees for things like seat reservations and carry-on bags, as if they are optional. What’s next? Paying for seat belts and toilets? In the end, the cheapest fare we could find between Denver and Minneapolis with all the additional fees ended up coming close to $600.
I hate being early, so we leave our house at around 12:30 p.m. to catch a 6 o’clock flight. I sort of forget about commuter traffic and the time it takes to stop at Whole Foods in Frisco for sushi and healthy snacks for the plane (though if I’m being honest, I bought the big bag of peanut-butter pretzels and they weren’t even gluten free). Levi and I call them “road snacks” and allow ourselves these little indulgences when we break from our daily routine to travel.
We are so late we end up parking right there at the airport, albeit in economy, and because we are in panic mode, we can’t wait for the shuttle and opt to trudge across like 10 football fields dragging our suitcases through the thick afternoon heat, the pavement burning the soles of my feet through my shoes. We put in another 5,000 steps getting to those gates in Siberia where the cheap airlines are. We finally arrive, flush faced and sweaty, and are the last to board, only to deplane an hour later.
In the end, our flight is delayed three hours and we land in Minneapolis just after 12:30 a.m., making what should have been a quick trip (the flight itself is only 90 minutes) into a 12-hour ordeal.
“This is why I never leave the A-Frame,” Ryan says as we wait for the baggage carousel to start spinning and expel our bags. I try not to think about the $50 surcharge we paid per bag for this privilege. “Our life is a vacation. Everything else kind of sucks.”
There was a time I was filled with wanderlust, happiest when I was in transit. I loved the in between, the suspension of time and place, of moving through space across great distances and time zones and not being accessible. These days, I’m not sure. Getting into airplane mode feels less like an escape and more like being trapped.
Ali Margo is hoping this trip boosted her immune system. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.