Editor:
Thank you Aspen Daily News for such a wonderful interview before our book signing (“Growing Up Aspen,” at Explore Booksellers ).
Thank you, Aspen, for such a warm welcome back. After all these years, it was wonderful for the folks who remember the magical and cohesive community Aspen was in the 1970s and 1980s and to have a chance to get together again.
A lot goes into producing such a book as Growing Up Aspen, and I would like to give a very special thank you to my wife, Amy Collen (Twist and Turn Press), whose expertise in shepherding us through the unexpected difficulties of self publishing a book was our guiding light. I would also like to thank Greg Poschman for writing such a wonderful forward and connecting me with Jeff Bernstein, director of programming at Explore Booksellers.
The hardest part is trying to capture just what made Aspen so special to so many of us. I feel like so many folks have become desensitized to the power of community, and I wanted our little town to be that shining light of possibilities.
We speak about what was and what it meant to us, and now the challenge is for the new Aspen to figure out what it wants for brand and personality. What is the community about now?
Thanks for showing up for one of Explore Booksellers’ historic book signings!
Andy Collen (Snowboard Brothers of Aspen)
Tigard, Oregon