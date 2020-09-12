Editor:
Call it what you will — global warming, the greenhouse effect, climate change, Mother Nature. Whatever title you give it “she” is pissed, as evidenced by rising water levels, fires burning out of control the world over, icebergs melting at astonishing rates and rainforests that are shrinking.
Please use your voice this election year and vote for protections for the earth. Let us demand these issues be addressed in the upcoming debates. If they are not, man’s indifference and consequently his significance will be outweighed by his destructive power.
To call this issue a hoax or myth is too irresponsible. The “creator” in whichever form you believe is sending a message “they” are not amused. If we aren’t getting the message by now the future looks very grim.
Terry Lott
Basalt