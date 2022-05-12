Editor:
On June 28, voters will choose the Democratic candidate for State House District 57. Because the district leans heavily Democratic, this primary will likely determine our next state representative.
Without a doubt, informed decision making is fundamental in an election. And while we as candidates invest a lot of time and effort trying to reach as many people as possible, it is imperative that voters get several opportunities to learn and gauge where we stand on the issues. So far, the only public event where the Democratic candidates will appear on the same stage is May 16 at 5:30 p.m at the Aspen Public Library, and that will only include screened questions and no candidate interaction.
You, the residents of HD57, deserve to hear where my opponent and I agree and disagree. You deserve opportunities to ask us tough questions. You deserve opportunities to compare us in person on the same stage, not just learn about us from our websites. You deserve to see us outline and defend our respective visions for the future.
So if you are a member of your local chamber, your local Elks Lodge, or your local outdoor group, I urge you to hold candidate debates and forums. I commit to appearing anywhere at any time before any audience because I believe the residents of HD57 deserve to learn more about who is running to be your next state representative. I hope my primary opponent will join me.
Cole Buerger
Glenwood Springs