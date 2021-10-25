Editor:
I am writing in support of Christa Gieszl for the Aspen School Board. Dr. Gieszl is my doctor at the VA and I know her to be an intelligent, caring and thoughtful person. She would be an excellent choice.
Kent Reed
Snowmass
Editor:
