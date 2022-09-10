Editor:
How satisfying it is to see, Steve Bannon, Trump’s disheveled hobo Rasputin in handcuffs and smirking as if the joke is on us. Doubt if you’ll have the last laugh, Steve, there’s a new sheriff in town.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Get the best of The Aspen Daily News in your inbox. Our newsletters are free, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor:
How satisfying it is to see, Steve Bannon, Trump’s disheveled hobo Rasputin in handcuffs and smirking as if the joke is on us. Doubt if you’ll have the last laugh, Steve, there’s a new sheriff in town.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.