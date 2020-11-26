Editor:
A donation to the Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship fund will be a perfect gift this holiday season. It is a “one size fits all” for anyone who cares about our local kids and higher education. The Thrift Shop has awarded scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 50 years, totaling over one million dollars. We are passionate to keep the tradition alive, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Colorado Gives is an easy option to donate: Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships
Checks may be mailed to: Aspen Thrift Shop, PO Box 126, Aspen CO 81612
You will receive a donation receipt with our tax ID number along with a thank you note for any gift, large or small.
We are grateful for the generous response the fundraising effort has already inspired and optimistic for continued support.
We want to assure everyone that we are working behind the scenes to re-open as soon as it is possible to safely do so. We look forward to celebrating when that day arrives!
Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers