Editor:
Personally, I think the city has done a great job with the Living Lab experiment. First off, it shows that the city is listening to us and they are doing everything in their power to try something new, which is excellent, in my opinion. I don’t know how people can have so much disdain over something that just recently started.
Can’t we at least just try it and see how it goes? Anything that is going to take cars off the road and add more bikes, I like. Also, have store owners really seen a drop in business from the one month this has been in progress? I would love to see those numbers, because you would think someone on a bike has more awareness of things around than a person in a car, who might be just looking for a parking spot.
Look, I know we are very good at making big deals out of things, but why don’t we see how this goes first? We have barely given it a shot. It shows our city is listening and that they are trying new things. We need to take cars off the road. If this promotes biking, then I am all for it, personally.
I hope I am not stepping on anyone’s toes. I just think we should see how it goes (more than a month) before we start collecting signatures and acting like it’s the end of the world. It is just an experiment. If it doesn’t go well, then we will just go back to the overly crowded roads we once knew before.
Perrin Williams
Aspen