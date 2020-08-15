Given a chance Aug 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Mask policy gives us a chance to understand that, our actions can have life or death consequences.John HoffmannCarbondale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesSheriff: Independence Pass closed indefinitely; motorists urged to head west and south for alternate route to Front RangeGrizzly Creek Fire grows to 3,200 acres with no containmentCut off at the pass!SkiCo cuts benefits to salaried workers amid uncertainties caused by COVID-19Grizzly Creek Fire will be with us for a whileGrizzly Creek Fire grows to 3,702 acres, prompts evacuations, traffic headachesWednesday's Independence Pass closure was due to ‘sheer volume’ of vehiclesAspen’s land-use code at odds with affordable housing initiativesKosdrosky out as head of APCHATown of Basalt settles with Ted Guy for $115K Images Latest News Hanging Lake survives Grizzly Creek wildfire Snowmass child care, early learning planning in place for fall and winter Basalt man takes grassroots action after canine companion drowns Local news in brief VIDEO: Grizzly Creek Wildfire CDOT reopens Independence Pass to 'passenger traffic only' on Friday afternoon; long delays still expected Aspen airport redevelopment hearing a mix of old and new arguments Wednesday's Independence Pass closure was due to ‘sheer volume’ of vehicles