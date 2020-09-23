We are all givers, and we are all takers in the transaction-based reality of human interactivity. Some of us embrace this human interaction, some recoil against it, and most of us remain unaware of its uniquely central contribution to who we are as individuals, and how our perception of ourselves as one or the other affects our day-to-day lives.
I would imagine that few people prefer to identify themselves, or be seen by others, primarily as takers. In my observation, our commonly understood societal hierarchy tends (unfairly in my view) to place takers toward the bottom, and givers toward the top.
Last weekend, while visiting with friends, I asked a successful small business owner if she considered herself a giver, or a taker? After processing the question for a while, she landed on the conclusion that as a successful entrepreneur and business owner with more assets (money, cars, homes, etc.) than her employees, she was, on balance, a taker.
I challenged her answer. Her employees gain salaries and benefits without the risk of building a successful business with which she grapples daily, I argued. While her workers help to grow that value into products and services for her customers — and pay and benefits for themselves — without her risk-taking, those products, services, pay and benefits wouldn’t exist at all, and there would be no taxes to fund our multi-level system of government services. Our modern day “you didn’t build that” progressive messaging had persuaded her to think of herself as a taker when in fact, on balance, she is a giver.
By comparison, I concluded early in my two-decade career as a local government finance director — that ended with a five-year stint at the city of Aspen — that my role was that of a taker. Mine was one of those roles responsible for using taxes and fees for vital purposes that we as individuals are unable to provide efficiently or effectively for ourselves. The taxes and fees we give represent our commitment to collective action on matters of health, safety, education and welfare through our many and varied government agencies.
So, are takers as important as givers? Yes. Why? The prudent and effective use of resources provided by others is at least as important as the prudent and effective use of one’s own resources, that’s why. Most of us pay a large proportion of our individual wealth to the government through a wide variety of taxes. Government therefore represents one of our most impactful societal takers, with great responsibility to manage those taxes efficiently and effectively.
But there’s a problem. Just as the entrepreneur described above perceives herself as a societal taker when in fact her business benefits society far more than it takes, today’s government officials too often see themselves as society’s greatest givers rather than the prudent, self-limiting takers our governance system intends them to be. Instead of limiting the use of our taxes and fees to the provision of collective services to which we all consent, today’s government officials too often see themselves as the grantors of those services. And at the moment, there is no better local object lesson of this dynamic at play than the city of Aspen’s potential “vacancy” tax on free-market residential property.
In the same way “sin” taxes on cigarettes, booze, and gambling address the societal ills to which those legal products contribute, Aspen’s proposed vacancy tax would charge owners choosing to keep their Aspen free-market residential homes vacant for their own periodic use or rented to short-term visitors. It would fund the further expansion of the city’s virtually monopolistic workforce affordable housing program. As if Aspen’s portfolio of almost always vacant West End free-market homes is the sinful cause, rather than an unintended consequence of, its four-decade-old experiment in government subsidized affordable housing.
For all its many benefits, Aspen’s affordable housing program long ago eliminated virtually any incentive for purely free-market development workforce housing within city limits. And to add insult to injury, free-market owners who live elsewhere and whose real estate transfer, property and consumption taxes already support Aspen’s affordable housing program and other local government services won’t even be able to vote, either for or against, the new vacancy tax that some city council members want to impose upon them.
You may ask, where is the plan to keep Aspen’s affordable housing program financially sustainable within its currently provided tax resources? Such plans are an imperative for any responsible government taker before asking its taxpayers for more money. Adopted last June, APCHA’s 2021-25 Strategic Plan is four pages long with five laudable high-level goals including a goal to “ensure financial and housing stock well-being within the current financial realities of the city and county.” Which only makes me wonder why a mere three months later the city, as APCHA’s primary funder, is already seeking a new tax-based funding source for the program.
Don’t get me wrong. The affordable housing program is not the problem. Aspen’s physical isolation combined with its status as a premier resort and second-home haven, along with the community’s collective choice to limit development in the interest of environmental protection, make subsidized workforce housing an economic imperative to the local economy. I support it strongly in principal, and in action where the government does not treat it as if they are its all-powerful givers.
Yes, we are all givers and takers. Both roles benefit society as long as we all remember which role we are playing, and when.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388gmail.com