Editor:
What have I learned during these hard times? I have learned to lean on my community and that community really matters. We have so many opportunities in the Roaring Fork Valley, so how do you choose one? I recommend the Buddy Program where you can make a direct impact on one person’s life.
Three years ago I wanted to give my time to an organization that really makes a difference. I chose the Buddy Program. I wanted to help a young person see all the good things I see and help them develop into a well-rounded individual. Little did I realize that all that would be turned around on me! My Little Buddy has taught me about accepting myself, patience and unconditional love. I have also gained a whole new family and so many life experiences. My Little Buddy and her family are now a constant in my life and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us and the best part is that I know we will all do it together!
So did the Buddy Program make an impact on one person’s life? Nope, it has impacted many lives. Most notably mine.
Please give your time to this great nonprofit. The team at the Buddy Program is very supportive and they care very deeply about this program. They will help you succeed in this mentorship. From free experiences to monthly newsletters and great case managers, Big Buddies always have the support they need.
Kara Lindahl
Basalt