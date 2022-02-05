Editor:
When I returned to the valley in the spring of 2018, I knew I wanted to give back to the community in a way that benefits children. The Buddy Program was it! I became a big buddy to an Aspen Middle School student and have enjoyed every minute of this truly amazing program. Both myself and my little buddy are positively impacted each time we hang out. We influence one another for the better. We are constantly growing and learning more about ourselves and each other. My little buddy and I like to go to the movies, eat out, play golf, drink hot chocolate and participate in the events hosted by the Buddy Program. It is an incredibly remarkable experience. I feel lucky to call myself a Big Buddy.
Kendall Taylor
Aspen