Editor:
Nice, concise letter by Shane Porter (Post Independent, Nov. 12) “National popular vote would silence rural voters.”
Carry it a step forward. We need an electoral college system just for the state of Colorado. Presently, we the people, who live west of Fort Collins, Denver and the Colorado Springs corridor (the population center of the state) need to have an equal voice in Colorado business. Each of the 64 counties in Colorado should be allowed one vote in state matters to exercise our rights. This would give balance to the system and allow rural area residents an equal voice. No taxation without representation.
Stan Rachesky
Glenwood Springs