Editor:
I hear a lot of criticism of the president. Much of it declares the man incompetent, dimwitted, and/or mentally ill. I must disagree. Let us give credit where it is due. I believe that Trump is getting done exactly what he wants.
The big goals have been:
Disengaging from most traditional foreign alliances.
Reducing taxes for the wealthy.
Dismantling all federal agencies to reverse their intended goals.
Installing new conservative judges.
Inciting racial conflicts.
Cutting the social safety net.
Reducing public confidence in government at all levels.
Increasing the flow of public dollars to business interests.
Increasing the level of fear and anxiety in the public.
There are many examples of each of these.
One of the most concerning outcomes of the Republican convention is the lack of an adopted platform. Without debate, the matter was simply declared. Another Trump term would be wholly without any known goals. Trump was asked about his plans for four more, and he declined to say. More of above? Something even more drastic?
I am seeing an individual that actually has a very thorough grasp of a very complex and quite enormous structure that is the collected governments and economy and society of this country. He often gives significant details on any subject he is asked about.
To go even a step further, he can make statements that are clearly false, all the while knowing the actual facts. He can maintain two worlds, the real one and the one he wants people to tie themselves in knots over. In effect, a smokescreen to conceal the actual objectives.
This is truly a virtuoso performance that he has spent years preparing for. Judge it as you will.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale