Editor:
I recently rode the Glenwood Canyon bike trail. I was disappointed with the maintenance being done on the surface. Lots of gravel, rocks, weeds, sticks, trash, pieces of tires. I even saw a tire chain lying in the rocks. There were some rail-tie-looking boards with screws sticking ups right on the trail. Dirt everywhere. Broken fencing. Coming over the I-70 bridge just before No Name looked like a dirt road. Rocks, dirt everywhere. What a mess.
The asphalt part of the trail was a disaster as I continued on. At the Shoshone plant there was a closed locked gate. There was a guy on the other side saying he made it all the way from Gypsum. The website showed the trail open all the way. I called the number on the website. Spoke with a very nice lady. Asked her if the trail was open. She said yes. I asked, "So can you come and open the gate?" She said, “Yes, I will call someone to come open it.” About 30 minutes later CDOT showed up and opened it. I went on through to the end and back.
What has happened to this beautiful pristine trail I love? Come on, let's get this swept; break out the weed eaters. Maybe plant some plants and make it really nice. It's a gem.
Michael Ballard
Carbondale