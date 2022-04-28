Editor:
David Hauter hit the nail on the head when he said that we should wait until the city’s new comprehensive plan has been completed before approving any new major developments. Times are changing and any new plan should have as its priority full consideration of what are the environmental impacts of any new projects.
This means do we have the capacity to supply water needs in the future with the ever presence of future droughts and the air quality with increase in traffic. Any new developments will mean a strain on our present infrastructure needs and our need to provide services that we are not capable of providing now. The use of affordable housing as an excuse for this continued approval of growth in our city is wrong. Employee housing is about the only way to provide affordable housing on a large scale. To provide housing for the Roaring Fork Valley is not our problem. One side note: Someone has said that the city’s purchase of the property at 8th and Midland was for development. That is dead wrong. It was purchased for right of way use in case we relocated Highway 82 and as buffer for the overcrowded Cowden area.
How much more can we stuff in this narrow valley? How much longer do we have to endure
having only one major grocery store? We need to get our priorities in line.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs