Editor:
The land that the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport is on was deeded to the city for the express purpose of an airport. Over the years there have been at least two occasions where the citizens have elected to keep the airport. Over many years, the Airport Enterprise Fund managed by the airport commission has run and improved the airport without our tax dollars. Funds are raised by sales of gas, plane tie-downs, hangar leases and special circumstances, i.e. helicopter fees (especially needed during the Grizzly Creek Fire along I-70). It is true not everyone uses the airport but we all benefit.
Improvements to the runway cost $340,000 and 90% was funded by CDOT Aeronautics division and other grants. “Private investors would like the opportunity to fund several of the improvements listed in the mill levy question,” said Alan Arnold, an airport commission member.
At the end of the runway are a bunch of huge, white, semi-permanent shelters for the city roads division where the South Bridge Road should go and curve around the runway without having to tunnel. The tunnel ($4.7 million) should not even be an airport issue and definitely not an airport tax issue.
I support the airport and know it is a hugely important amenity to the city of Glenwood Springs and I support South Bridge. I do not support a tax increase when for years the airport has been self-sustaining and actually profitable. The city needs to show actual accounting of costs of the airport in the past and be transparent in its purpose and sudden interest in improvements and upgrades. To quote Gregg Rippy, “happy to see you’re [city council] interested in improving the airport. … But, you’ve given us a Range Rover when all we needed was a Corolla.” The city council’s intent all along is to have the mill levy tax increase fail. With its failure the city council intends to close the airport. Contact your council member with your concerns.
Kendall Christianson
Glenwood Springs