Editor:
Glenwood Springs is a mountain oasis that we have chosen to be our home. I am grateful to see a community group working to protect it for generations to come: Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development (GSCSD).
To me, sensible means determining whether building a 300-unit housing complex on 16 acres is good for the community. For it to be sensible, I believe it must provide really affordable housing, have effective evacuation routes, and use smart building practices. The proposed project at 480 Donegan does not seem sensible to me.
As all of us know, our natural resources are limited. There is only so much land, air and water in this oasis we call home. We need to protect Glenwood Springs for our children and their children. I am glad that the GSCSD is here to bring attention to the many rental housing developments that the city has approved in recent years, and the risks to our oasis that the 480 Donegan project brings. I believe this grassroots organization is giving us a collective voice to tell our city leaders what we believe is sensible for Glenwood Springs for generations to come. I encourage everyone to check out their website: https://www.gscsd.org
I also encourage you to donate either your money ( https://www.gscsd.org/donate) or your time (https://wwwgscsd.org/get_involved). These funds will be used for the current ballot initiative May 3, and also future campaigns.
Be part of keeping Glenwood glorious! I have been a Glenwood girl since 1996 and don’t want to live anywhere except here in this oasis. Vote yes on B!
Lori Welch
Glenwood Springs