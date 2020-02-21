Editor:
On Tuesday in an Aspen Daily News guest column, Gregory Dangler of RMI presented a full-on character attack on some of the residents and leaders of Glenwood Springs. He also presented his argument for RMI bringing “up to 100 high-wage” jobs to our community.
There are a number of problems here. He should not be attacking the character of people who have a different point of view from his. That is pure distraction and has nothing to do with the discussion.
He addresses the issue of hundreds of daily truck trips between the mine and in-town rail hub with a "conveyor belt" solution. He offers no solution to the noise, dust and air pollution which will be created by constant blasting at the mine, the loading of train cars and the constantly idling diesel engines in the train hub.
The reason for living in Glenwood Springs and for tourists coming, is because it is a beautiful and clean place with relatively undisturbed natural surroundings. Gregory Dangler indicates there is no evidence that a large mining operation will hurt tourism. I offer as evidence that I don’t want to live where I see, hear and smell a large mining operation.
The true irony of this whole “war” with RMI is that Glenwood Springs is one of the few original tourist towns in Colorado. Most mountain towns, which are now tourist towns, were originally mining towns. Once the mines expired, the towns discovered even greater prosperity in tourism. RMI wants to reverse that and move backwards.
Munro Wilcox
Glenwood Springs