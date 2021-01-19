Editor:
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County is terrifying. Obviously not as terrifying as shutting off the flow of tourists coming into town. Sickness is bad; losing money is worse. Admitting to such a callous approach is not a good look, but scratch the surface and there it is.
The town has been full of tourists for weeks. Many are from countries that have incompetent governments doing nothing to control their own pandemic. South Americans, Central Americans and North Americans are allowed into Aspen without even a temperature check. Maybe the “Affidavit Control Officer” has some info on who has been turned around at the airport. Someone find that person.
With all these super-spreading visitors allowed, how did Aspen decide to flatten the curve? Close restaurants. Tourists are still allowed, they just can’t eat out. What will they do? Eat in, of course. They will socialize in the hotels, demask and spread the virus. Nothing will be solved with the closure of restaurants. Meanwhile an entire industry will suffer.
If Aspen really wants to bring its COVID-19 numbers under control, it has to close. As long as we have lifts turning there is more going on here than wherever our tourists come from. At home they would have nothing to do. Here they can ski, party in their hotels and spread the virus as they have been doing all winter.
Close the lifts. Close the hotels. Open the restaurants to locals. Stop all tourists from coming in and that will stop the spread. Sacrifice these crappy January conditions and half of February to save the end of the season, or stay open and run the risk of being forced to close involuntarily.
Either go draconian or go for the money. This selective policy is a castrated effort from a government that obviously doesn’t need such a procedure.
Johnny Boyd
Snowmass Village