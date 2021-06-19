Editor:
Oh, the technological, infrastructure and business transformation we will see. Change can be difficult. Some people don’t like it, some want to live in denial, and some people want you to live in denial. Certain business sectors are alarmed that recent court rulings in the Netherlands, Guyana and Australia have thrown major shade on future sales. Royal Dutch Shell was told to cut their oil production by 45% by 2030.
Eight teenagers with an 87-year-old nun, two concerned citizens, and a bunch of students sued their governments, stating that human rights now include environmental rights and that their governments are deficient in providing “duty of care” to current and future citizens. These three countries have plenty of clean, safe, sustainable, and renewable energy flows to tap into. Go, nuns.
Tom Mooney
Aspen