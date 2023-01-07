Editor:
Why did you vote for Lauren Boebert? For the last four days she has gotten paid while helping to shut down the House. It doesn’t require a single Democratic vote to elect a speaker and get the show rolling!
She knows little about government or governing. She is really good at angry. She wants to make our valley safer? How is that possible when she and her cohorts have literally shut down a key element of our government? How is that good for us, for Colorado or America? Next round let’s send someone to Congress who will legislate.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen