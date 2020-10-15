Editor:
After four glorious months in Snowmass, we are headed back to Houston (and, yes, we are among that rare breed of Texan who wore masks everywhere we went the entire time we were here). One of the great joys, besides taking in the gorgeous scenery, was reading the Aspen Daily News and its competitor every day. I hope the community understands how fortunate they are to have two daily newspapers of such good quality that cover the area in a comprehensive and meaningful way. Congratulations on all of your great work, particularly during these perilous times.
Clifford Pugh
Houston, Texas