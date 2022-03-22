Editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to express heartfelt thanks and give recognition to a very outstanding and kind member of our Aspen community.
We were walking on Thursday, St Patrick’s Day, at the Aspen golf course with a friend who collapsed near the Park District Facilities and the Cemetery Lane entrance. How fortunate for us that we were able to find Steve Barr, who is the Aspen Parks Operations Manager, and he came to our immediate rescue! Steve quickly brought a small snowcat vehicle, loaded our friend into it and brought her to a nearby parking lot so that we could transfer her to our car and get her to proper medical attention. Not only was he available and efficient, but his very kind and calm manner helped us all to "keep our wits."
Thankfully, our friend is doing very well, but we just thought it would be important to make special mention, exemplifying that there are wonderful people like Steve in our very extraordinary, small Aspen town.
Thank you Steve, you are our hero.
Barbara Berger and Barbara Gold
Aspen