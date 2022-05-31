Stranger days I’ve never seen. Hail, rain, wind, snow, bullets and bombs are in the air. Our collective mental illness is at an all-time high while common sense appears to be at an all-time low.
Just like the recent ACRA survey reveals: It’s beautiful and angry around here. Tourists are, as usual, vilified. But who can blame them for wanting to breathe the rarefied air that is Aspen in the springtime? Build it and they will come. The fact that people with means still want to do the Aspen shuffle is testament to how special this place is.
There are lots of places in this country and on the broader planet to spend big bucks to have a vacation. But tourists still flock. I’ve always felt that there is plenty of wealth in the world to keep Aspen against the ropes, no matter the economy elsewhere. And since I can remember, this town has attracted the people who are convinced that they are the beautiful people and belong with the beautiful people who have made a foothold in Aspen. I mean, don’t you want to be seen at the Belly Up?
ACRA is in the enviable position of being wildly successful. Attracting visitors is a no-brainer, and now we have the luxury of deciding what kind of folks we want to come here. Giving locals a voice, no matter how small, is a good idea. Locals who are here are experts at being here, and who better to ask how they like the tourists?
The pressures of hosting thousands of tourists spending millions of dollars in a small resort community are not unique to Aspen. But here, tourism — like real estate and everything else — is supercharged. But other resorts like Park City, Jackson Hole, even Vail are struggling under the oppressive weight of too many people.
I do look back fondly at earlier times as they were simpler, more accessible and more fun. I won’t harp on this but it was great when celebrities and locals hung out in the same bars like it was no big deal. When every bar and restaurant was a music venue and local bands were everywhere. When college kids came on vacation and made the scene pop with electricity. When every beater house and apartment complex was full of people that just wanted to be here and ski, recreate, fish, bike and party. When all the dishwashers were college graduates spending a year or two ski bumming. When your favorite fishing hole or secret line in the trees was yours, all yours. When funky sandwich shops and restaurants and retail outlets were everywhere, run by locals having a go at it.
And all the while, the town was in transition. Locals who owned something found a way to sell out and make a killing. Funk and junk turned into finery and massive houses. Renters ran out of places to rent and construction workers had to be imported from distant lands to meet the demand. Local construction workers became contractors and learned Spanish or moved out entirely. Town and county governments tried to put a stick in the spokes without upsetting the carts full of cash pouring in. Resistance was futile.
So yes, the new town survey reveals that people came here for the good stuff — and still like the good stuff but are frustrated with the things that went wrong and the need to share it all with folks who sometimes don’t appreciate it or get it at all.
Like local songwriter Dan Sheridan says, “Big money spoils everything.” Even some of the folks with big money would agree to that.
Now we have the obvious pains that come with our great success: limited affordable housing, great but still sometimes inadequate transportation, horrible traffic, expensive child care, lack of teachers, crowded fishing holes, too many short-term rentals and vacant mansions, expensive and limited dining and entertainment options, no parking, pricy recreation opportunities and diminishing birdsong in the downtown core. Despite all this obvious stuff, it’s still beautiful here, right?
Now there are efforts to train the tourists to be less obnoxious, which is an uphill battle. We have the “Aspen Pledge,” which is designed to educate tourists and new residents on how not to drive us all nuts. They learn about the local bears and how not to run into other skiers on the slopes. It’s come to this and, despite our best efforts, there remains plenty of toxic negativity.
Steve Skinner wishes you a nice day. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.