Editor:
The debate was pathetic. Most of the candidates would not address substantive questions. Ron DeSantis completely ran from substance, including the topic of climate change. The debate lacked any real discussion about policy. Where have we evolved when six out of the eight candidates will support Donald Trump even if convicted of causing the attack on Congress?
Vivek Ramaswamy is saying Trump is the greatest president of the century because Vivek is not running for president; he is running to be Trump’s vice president. VP’s are the attack dogs during the campaign. I am certain Trump has become smitten with Vivek given Vivek’s over-the-top praise and because Trump would want Vivek as his (immature) attack dog.
I am a Democrat who wants to be a Republican when it returns to the Ronald Reagan/George Bush Sr. days.
Chris Christie (or Nikki Haley) has the best chance of beating President Biden (who actually is doing a fairly good job). I’m probably voting for Chris Christie if he gets the Republican nomination or is not affiliated with a party, unless voting for Christie will hand the election to Trump.
Remember Ralph Nader splitting the Democratic vote in Florida and thus handing the election to George Bush Jr.? Republicans, please give us a candidate other than Donald Trump. I’m sure the reply is “Democrats, give us someone other than President Biden.”
It’s a sad situation that could be slightly improved if Biden would select a running mate who is a moderate.
Richard Marshack
Basalt