Editor:
As a Garfield County voter, I am aware of the many issues facing our county, from affordable housing and untenable traffic to potential fire dangers and others too numerous to mention.
Now, our current commissioners have decided to use a “ go it alone” posture rather than collaboration with other local entities. That does not work! These issues are not unique to our county. These are regional issues and can only be solved through regional cooperation.
That is why I am voting for Ryan Gordon for Garfield County commissioner and I hope you do, too. The main tenet of his platform is that regional issues require regional solutions. Further, he brings youth, a family perspective and a collaborative spirit to solving our regional issues.
Please, vote for Ryan Gordon for Garfield County commissioner on Nov. 8.
William Mason
Carbondale