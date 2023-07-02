Editor:
Great write up by columnist Tony Vagneur (Aspen Times, June 17) about Basalt. He would know better than anyone about the town. Can you imagine Basalt looking like downtown Aspen or Snowmass with all their tall buildings and no open space? The streets are narrow with not too much room to expand.
Basalt is a nice funky town that just needs some paint and paving. The new improvements would be costly to all the local businesses and the locals that go there. Why can’t government learn from their mistakes of the past? Look around at what has been done and what the results are. It’s all about the money.
Be brave, comrades.
Tom Marshall
Basalt