Editor:
There are three types of social capital: bonding, bridging and linking, the definitions of which are self-evident. Social capital of merit can be a positive attribute in any governmental setting, but when the pursuit of social capital in government becomes an obsession by persons empowered with discretionary authority and amplified by any of the seven deadly sins such as greed, envy or self-aggrandizement, government then transitions from a symbiotic service to a public parasite. This is what Aspen government has morphed into during the last two decades with social capital as the binding agent for corruption.
Social capital and what it buys is fungible — a valued traded commodity through association and endorsement. The influence of big money social capital supplanting merit and truth in Aspen/Pitkin County government deliberations is ostensibly so commonplace, it is safe to say that special interests have systemically infected all levels of government.
In Aspen you have three major factions: corporate property/business owners, voting workers with subsidized housing/little taxation and second-home owners with significant taxation/no representation. These atypical voting demographics in Aspen are an open door to unregulated corporate influence and corruption of governmental processes. The result of these inequities of representation include: government largess, predation on the second-home owner and worker-wage stagnation by APCHA lease income tranches.
Comparing the governing bodies of Aspen/Pitkin County to those of Ferguson, Missouri, prior to the U.S. Attorney General’s intervention, there are more similarities between the two cities than anyone would like to admit. Both municipalities have used over-the-top, predatory legislation enabled by the generous latitudes of privilege that “Home Rule” offers to create ordinances for government profit enterprise, largess and the consolidation of authoritative control over public rights. Both cities have a skewed voting electorate which has enabled “regulatory taking” from the public, contrary to the Democratic “Golden Rule” and of course, both governments are corrupt to the core with predatory social capital. Today, Ferguson has changed, Aspen has not.
The same sophistic logic observed in Aspen’s governmental deliberations that rationalize “different strokes for different folks” cronyism is also practiced in all dictatorships, autocracies and electocracies.
Presently, most of Aspen’s governmental offices are beyond reproach for any issue of merit not to their liking and answerable to no one, brazenly practicing malfeasance and nonfeasance with CIRSA’s backstop.
Scott and Caroline McDonald
Aspen