As we start to unshackle from our socially distant, fever nightmare of clamped-down existence, we are starting to look up again — at each other, at the world and at the horizon. I thought I might do the same thing, on behalf of my temporary home of Aspentown. They say forward is the direction of pure optimism, so I am hazarding to take a look forward. How far forward? Let’s say 10 years.
Let’s start with Aspen itself in 2031: All evidence suggests that climate shifts will continue over the coming decade. As such, and panicked by the ensuing drop in IKON revenue, I predict SkiCo will sell to a powerful conglomerate from the Middle East. The innovative new owners will invoke the Dubai model and repurpose Ajax as an all-season, indoor ski mountain. Silver Queen will have roofless cars. The Sundeck will look at a holographic projection of Ski Hayden. And it will puke powder 365 days a year, even if the powder is synthetic. Get your Black Cards out if you want a VIP preview in 2031, as it will still be under construction.
But now, let’s get to the good stuff. The people. Where will some of these characters be in a decade?
The alpha skier in their prime. We all have a different idea of who this is today, but I’m referencing a specific snow-yeti with a car-themed Insta handle. His ability to squeeze through fir trunks at Mach 1 unscathed makes him seem like more of a cloud of vapor and less of a bag of guts to me. And I’m not alone; over 8,000 of you follow him on the daily. Well, by 2031, that number will have inflated to 8 million followers — including the Dalai Lama, who will summon him to Tibet to talk about the rare ability to “be the trees.” Armed with a holy invitation, and sponsored by Red Bull and Pit Viper glasses, he will never make it there. Some will say he stopped to grab a lap on Everest and never made it down. Others will say he faked his own death to escape back to his favorite hometown mountain, even though it’s indoors now.
The server who is living for more than today. She currently spends her mornings on the slopes, her evenings waiting tables, her late spring in Mexico surfing and her Tinder dates wishing she was somewhere else. But in 2031, her plan has come to fruition. The money she saved by working hard — and not being a drunk idiot like some of her (male) contemporaries — allowed her to buy the place outright. She now pays men 76 cents on the dollar to what her female employees make. Except at the management level, where she’s still looking for a competent male candidate.
The aging hippie who laments how Aspen, and life, used to be. He’ll be easy to spot in 2031 because his sun-leather face will have softened into a baseball mitt and his epic mane will have silvered appreciably. An iconic look, but spinning yarns is still what connects him to the community. So much so that he will be sued for plagiarism by the estate of Stephen King when he publishes a fiction about a possessed snowmobile that is violently killing skiers by night.
The idealistic civic minded activist. She wasn’t born here. Thank goodness. Aspen, like America, would eat its own young if it didn’t have some outside perspective. The town needs more of her. And they’ll finally get it. After failing four times to get elected to city council, she will finally run a dirty campaign and get elected mayor. In 2031, walk into any bar in town, and you’ll see folks wearing her purple hats with a catchy acronym. MASSSECETLHA. Make Aspen Slightly Socialist So Everyone Can Enjoy Their Lives Here Again.
The footbed-evangelizing, boot-molding orthotists. There’s more than one fast-talking boot molder in town, looking down their noses at the microwave-wearing tourists with no concept of alpine footwear or its importance. They will be doing exactly the same thing in 10 years. Having mastered science to cheat not only foot pain but their own mortality, the only thing they will be doing differently in 2031 is charging triple. In Bitcoin.
The shoppers at City Market in Carbondale. In 2031 will be celebrating 10 years of fully inclusive shopping and human-first empathic security by actually acknowledging people of color.
The columnist who never meant to do anything but get a few runs in. He met a girl and lives upvalley. He will be revising this piece if he was wrong with any of his predictions, but he’s currently confident.