I’m about to be a New Yorker again, so I thought I’d borrow that city’s signature song. Truth is, I don’t know if I “made it” here, but I did manage to not get fired over seven weeks of part-time employment at the best ski shop in town.
My stats are relatively mediocre: about 25 days in, mostly spent staying out of your way on the Back of Bell — and only one in which I seriously ate it. For spending a winter in a ski town, I can charge, but I’m not yet a charger. So what the heck am I so jazzed about?
Well, it’s not a what, it’s a who. A bunch of people who represent what I think I’ve discovered Aspen really is, and I feel introductions are in order. You undoubtedly know some of them; this isn’t that big a town after all. It’s more likely you’ve encountered them and didn’t realize it, and that’s unfortunate for you. Because the best people here — 2,485 miles from my liberal elite advertising bubble of Brooklyn — did what my people couldn’t. They got me back on my feet and stoked again.
In the chasmic divide between the haves and the have-to-work-for-its, it’s always been easy for me to pick sides. I root for the hustlers. Don’t get me wrong, I like rubbing elbows with the trust-fund set. But they make the world feel small, and Aspen was already a little claustrophobic for me when I got here. Anyone who rolls their sleeves up to survive is all that and a bag of chips automatically. And that’s what I found here.
The cool kids aren’t the trust-fund set from Bushwick — who fly in rocking Moncler to shred for a month while running their fair-trade, nitro-brew, pour-over boutique coffee shop remotely. The cool kids are on the other side of the counter. They graduated from places like Colorado Mountain College, work two jobs on the days when they don’t work three and can ski circles around the rich kids. They are the ones who make your margarita and comp your margarita.
And yes, in a ski town, the cool kids run the ski shops. Don’t believe me? Walk in to Four Mountain Sports on East Durant and see for yourself.
Your first encounter at FMS will likely be Tony. He’s the boss because he knows everything you need to know, tons of things you don’t and he takes the time to share them with you. The kind of person I want around when I take mushrooms — which we didn’t do, to be clear. I only worked for him.
Next, you’ll probably encounter the long-haired ninja named Dave. Whatever empire you represent, I promise you the one Dave is building behind the scenes will topple it some day. Dude is like 28, and I always felt like I was talking to somebody older, who knows more about life than me. And I’ve been around.
Speaking of crushes, Maggie with the blue hair is 25 going on mayor. Trust me, she could have a town or a country under her rule, but she’ll probably opt for a chill group of mountain trekkers instead. She’s the millennial that makes you say, “Phew, we’re going to be in safe hands.”
Loren can B.S. like nobody I’ve ever seen, and I have been in advertising for 20 years. Kevin gives hugs and is vulnerable enough to ask for help on the rare occasion when he drinks his age and can’t move. Cam is going to be the next Greg Stump, even though he has no idea what that means because he wasn’t born yet when Stump was making films.
Wick can go toe to toe with anyone on the hill, and dude is straight vibe. Kelce works hard and never gripes. Koulter gripes hard and rarely works.
Ben will be a columnist for ESPN someday. Aaron is the nicest guy in town, and Michelle is a Gemini. You work with people, they start to feel like family. But the truth is these cats are your family. They are Aspen, from the other side of the counter, where it really happens. The soul of this town is intact, for now.
My first friend here, actually, was Lorenzo Semple, even though I didn’t actually meet him in person until a few days ago. I don’t know what to say about LoZo. He’s unreal. I’m a massive fan of film and I can recite the greatest movie characters of all time. Somewhere on the list between Vizzini from “Princess Bride” and Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” with a little bit of Sammy Hagar thrown in, you’ll find Lorenzo Semple. He’s been on tour with Def Leppard. He’s writing the next great horror novel, set on a mountain. He’s OG Aspen, but he’s dutifully a key ingredient of what Aspen is becoming all the time. He’s got style, and it’s for sale.
You’ve most likely never met Riley — a girl from Brooklyn who spent a total of four days in Aspen. She’s not part of this town, but she was part of my experience here when I needed it the most. Helped me forget all the things I left behind, and look forward to all the things that lie ahead.
And I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out a few well-heeled folks whom I haven’t met, and I don’t know their names. They are the benefactors of this paper. I tip my hat to them not because they publish me but because when they chose their editor, they truly chose the right man for the job, who is obviously a woman. She lives in that rarest of Venn diagrams where intelligence meets passion. And she makes the world a better place not by grinding an axe, but by mentoring everyone who is willing to swing one. Under her watch, I believe Aspen will be in greater conversations in farther away places.
But most of all, I want to tell you about Hans. He has a last name, but trust me, you won’t confuse him with any other Aspen Hanses. “Hando” is a staple in this town. If you met him his first season, you’ve known him for 21 years. I have known him for 37. I’m not pulling rank on you by saying that, but if you miss him, it’s your loss. You might have met him in his drinking days. He was a lot of fun. If you’ve known him since then, he’s a hundred times more fun. There’s a reason I’ve been friends with him since before puberty. He gives you what you need when you need it. He does the same for Aspen. Ask him how many hats he has given out to support the family of Greg Harms. Ask him where the OB shrines are and what they mean to the community. Or just ask him how you could improve your form on the mountain. And if you ever get seated in his section at Cache Cache, you won’t have to ask for anything, and it’ll be the best meal you have in town. He’s here to take care of you, like he was here for me.
You should be so lucky to have any of these people as your friends. But you have to come to Aspen to find them. So you can see why in a town comically defined by wealth, I would argue I’m leaving as rich as anyone.