Do you remember the first book you read that truly terrified you? For me, it was “Fahrenheit 451.” A sci-fi masterpiece that had to be a great book — because it failed miserably at translating into film. Anyway, it haunted me with visions of a world that I never wanted to live in. It’s about firefighters who not only don’t put out fires, they start them.
Which is almost as ludicrous as cops who not only don’t protect people, but shoot them.
And yes, that’s kind of where I’m going with this, but we’ll come back to that in a bit.
The thing that really kept me up at night about Ray Bradbury’s book was that it wouldn’t have survived its own plot. A book about the systematic, government-ordered incineration of books was, to me, more violent than other literary classics such as “American Psycho,” “A Clockwork Orange” and “Blood Meridian” — all of which should be mandatory reading, in my humble opinion.
And so should the works of Dr. Seuss, which sadly became yet another victim of our current culture and the biggest news of last week, although not accurately reported by any of the national news, which is not a shock to people who read.
First, let’s recap the actual news: Dr. Seuss was not banned. Not even canceled. A world-famous author with more than 50 books in publication having six of them removed from circulation because of racially derogatory illustrations is hardly a cancellation. And the “radical left” did not make it happen. If they were going to take a book out of circulation, pretty sure it would have an old and new testament. No, this was an unregulated, free-market decision by a corporation. Something the right usually champions, but Tucker and Sean neglected to mention that to their audiences.
You know what else happened in the news last week? Violence against Asian Americans continued to spike — mostly perpetrated by whites and fueled by a certain somebody’s narrative that China intentionally brought the pandemic to the world. Also last week, we prepared for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who helped reignite our current cultural strife by keeping his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, killing the unarmed man. You’re tired of hearing those stories. So am I. But I can’t imagine how tired you must be if you are Asian or Black, and then page through a happy children’s book and see an illustration that depicts your heritage in a cartoonishly, savagely demeaning way … that must be way beyond exhausting.
Now let’s go back to where I started. As I said, a world where books are taken away is quite possibly my greatest fear, or at least tied with grizzly bears and great white sharks. But, despite any temptations otherwise, I am in no way a victim of Seussgate. Book-loving, media-defending liberals are not even close to victims here. Perpetually whining, civil-liberties misunderstanding, political-correctness-hating conservatives are also not victims here. Even the man himself, who put cats in hats, is not a victim here. He chose to put those illustrations in his book that he must have assumed no person of color would ever see, and his estate chose to take them out. The only victims here are the victims of racism. The rest of us are actually to blame.
See, we bathe in an Olympic-sized pool of freedom. But we bathe, if I may extend this metaphor just a bit, fully in the nude, playing with ourselves without a care in the world as to who that might be hurting. If we want to keep this freedom, we have to start thinking about the other swimmers. Lose the racist illustrations so we can keep Dr. Seuss? Sounds like a fair trade to me. Because Dr. Seuss is just the start. “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” are two of the most important books of all time, and they are already in the crosshairs in some school districts because we don’t know how to have the conversation with empathy. These masterpieces took amazingly evolved, nuanced, critical looks at 1930s Alabama and 1880s Missouri, respectively. If we don’t stop acting the way we did in 1930s Alabama and 1880s Missouri, we might lose them. Time to take that nuanced, critical look at ourselves again.
There’s a reason the First Amendment is first, and the Second is second. Of all the freedoms that can be taken away from you, none would be more devastating or terrifying than the power of thought. When you lose that, you have truly lost everything. Books are thought, whereas guns often symbolize the fear of thought. Ironically, violence in this country would probably decrease if more people picked up more books and fewer guns. If that’s offensive to you, you’re starting to understand Seussgate from someone else’s perspective. It’s a start.
I’m hoping this is a cautionary tale. Let’s preserve our freedom. I’m not going to stop reading Mark Twain even though the N-word appears at a breathtakingly uncomfortable level. I’m not going to stop watching “The Crown” even though Oprah and Meghan just blew up the House of Windsor. I’m not going to stop playing with potato heads now that they are gender neutral. In fact, it’s less creepy to me now. And I’m not going to stop reading the other titles by Dr. Seuss. But I am also not going to stop supporting love and equality and condemning racial hate and violence. It doesn’t hurt me at all. Because I’m not the victim.
