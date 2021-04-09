In a few weeks I will be returning to my home city — the great, pandemic-raged, bubble-topian republic of New York City. But that’s not all I will be returning to. Fueled by a second Moderna-tini, which I will be served straight up without a twist next week, I will be going back to open restaurants, crowded rooftops, public parks — maybe even a show or two — and general interactions with a planet of people who are eager to get their grind on after a year of sequestered introspection.
Also, I will be returning to the less sexy side of life with relative frequency and peace of mind. You know: my therapist, my dentist, my ophthalmologist, perhaps a proctologist (I am coming of age, as it were). Phew. Finally, I can invite all these experts back into my life and close the book on my year of self-diagnosis.
It’s been trying. You don’t know how many times I had COVID, in my own mind, over the last 12 months. With every infrequent sneeze, I was infected. With each very moderate dehydration headache, I was mere days away from a ventilator. And no matter how many tests came back negative, to this day in fact, I was sure that I knew something they didn’t.
It didn’t stop with me, either. I became a leading physician, diagnosing everyone from my mother to my sister to my friends — and to numerous gas station clerks, grocery baggers and bank tellers. And my diagnostic skills were not entirely Hippocratic. No, no, no, I gave the news with judgment. Extreme judgment. Something I am just now diagnosing about myself. Shoot.
You might think I fancy myself an infections specialist. Don’t be fooled. I am a general physician in my own mind, fighting maladies of not just the physical but also the psychological realm as well — something I first discovered when I deemed myself antisocial around, oh, say, last October. Because interactions with people had finally gotten so weird I just threw in the towel and drooled. Definitely antisocial.
And high anxiety.
And obsessive compulsive.
And most definitely on the ever-evolving spectrum. For now, at least.
But upon further reflection, my occasional anger outbursts — or “rage attacks,” as we like to call them — have led me to believe that I am bipolar, manic depressive and borderline personality, all at once. Certified psychologists argue you can’t be all three, but this is my world now, kids, and you’re all just living in it. I call the shots. If only I could prescribe the pills.
Did I mention the scratching in my throat that happens very subtly every month or so? Or my occasional back pains? Well, I’m no doctor, but since I play one in my mind, I’ve decided that these are symptoms of PTSD that I developed from the countless traumas that we will just call “2020.”
Also, my skin seems to have taken on a drier quality and slightly rosier pallor. While other scientists would argue that moving from a humid, sea-level community to a 9,000-foot alpine village might be the cause of that, I’m more convinced it’s a dissociative disorder that goes back to my dad not pushing me on the swing enough when I was 6. See what you did, dad?
On the bright side, at least I’m not a racist. But unfortunately, that’s one diagnosis that as a middle-aged white guy, I’m not qualified to give myself. So the jury is out on it. I guess I just have to stay aware and treat others well.
But back to my ailments.
Please don’t be grossed out, dear reader, but I have to finish writing this column from the bathroom. This is because of a rare hybrid of Crohn’s disease and celiac disease which was surely borne from stress during the great coronavirus epidemic, and only I have it. And if that sounds narcissistic, great, I’ll gladly throw that on the pile too.
There is a silver lining here. Nobody in my family has ever had cancer, except my aunt who smoked for 50 years. While I am knocking on ecologically conscious bamboo as I say that, I am taking great relief in rejoining the world and getting out of myself again soon. I am at my best when I have less time to myself, and if I may be so bold as to diagnose all of you, I bet the same goes for you as well.
For the endless list of ailments I detailed above, I ask not for your sympathy. Please, save those for my poor therapist who is about to get a thunderstorm — in person.