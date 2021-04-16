Editor’s note: Since this column was penned a few days ago, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot and killed in Minneapolis by a white officer who claimed she meant to use her Taser. She faces second-degree murder charges.
Roughly 1,000 miles away, in a city to which most of you will never go, Derek Chauvin is defending himself against charges of murder. I don’t have to tell you who the victim (George Floyd) was. You know the tragic story, the context, the talking points and where you stand on it. The bigger question for everyone is whether you know where we stand on it. Because Derek Chauvin isn’t really the one on trial here. We are, along with all the ideals and illusions and promises that were inked on that parchment 245 years ago under the heading: “We the people.”
Are we?
The People?
Because liberal or conservative, rich or poor, Black, white or blue, this is a test of our personhood. Those nine minutes and 29 seconds are terrible to watch and rewatch. Period. It hurts, like, on a deep DNA level. Compassion is one of the things that distances us from the animal kingdom. Killing for no reason whatsoever is another. Both of those things should affect you profoundly — if you are a person. And maybe this time, the redundant festering wound will remind us that whatever tribes we ascribe to in the spiteful, dunk-on-each-other culture of 2021, that just a few yesterdays ago we were all members of a prouder, safer, more excellent tribe: Americans. Or humans. Take your pick. They were both markedly better than this. They wouldn’t have let this happen.
There’s some headline-grabbing angst about what might happen in Minneapolis if Derek Chauvin is acquitted. I would argue that’s myopic. I think the American psyche, not just the Minneapolis skyline, will be forever razed if we turn a blind eye to justice this time. There’s an opportunity here. Not to rationalize and sweep under rugs and make ourselves feel better, but to actually for once and for all be better.
It would be an understatement to say I was not a fan of the now dethroned tweeter-in-chief. But his red-hatted motto was not lost on me. Around 2016, I, too, was ready to see America be truly great again, and for me that has everything to do with character. Not just because we had the guts to take down the Third Reich and smallpox. But also because we celebrated Muhammad Ali and landed three intrepid souls on the moon — because we dreamed dreams for everyone. We had character. And I believed my neighbors were people who would have stopped any officer of any color from keeping their knee on the neck of any other person of any color in that situation.
As our character has slowly fallen into disrepair, succumbing to a strange cocktail of greed, social media and, well, more social media, so too have the systems that relied on our character. Most notably, the justice system. I’d say it’s about as credible as the Kardashian family fortune at this point in time, but it’s actually not. Love them or hate them, the Ladies Kardash have earned their scrill. The American judicial system has earned absolutely nothing but its own sad punchline in the past decades. When Lady Justice fails, so too will the American experiment. Tick tock. The time is now to firm her stance or forever reap the consequences.
And then there’s the elephant in the room of this whole thing. But I can’t add any enlightenment or dimension to the conversation of race that hasn’t already been marched and shouted for the last 12 months. It seems the people most often in the crosshairs with racial tensions are also the ones who carp the most about not making it about race. Fine. Even though this trial is 100% the seminal moment that might permanently retard or begin to heal the racial chasm of our nation, I think it’s more powerful than that.
Why? Because the country, the world, and any god you might hypocritically believe in are watching. The stakes are that high. The OJ trial was a comparative joke played on all of us. There’s nothing funny this time. We are on the razor’s edge between being the civilization we drew up on paper, or a failed, despotic, junta state similar to countries we used to pity. I want so desperately to see a country I once believed in rise to the occasion. This is that occasion.
So go ahead, bleed all the melanin out of the people involved if it makes you feel better to not make this about race. In fact, it might be good for all of us to remove our biases on this one. It’s not about race. It’s about people. And it is beyond a shadow of a doubt about the people we are going to be moving forward.