Yesterday at the Aspen Daily News, everyone had their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks. It was for your enjoyment, a national day of satire. It was sunny. Light. Optimistic. Today is April 2, which means we return to reality: a world chock full of vaccines, and mass shootings, and police murder trials, and crypto, and political division, and, well, 75-degree days in April at 8,000 feet. And lots of optimism, too. But I think that’s where the satire comes in.
It’s important to take a moment and think about the difference between satire and reality, especially when there isn’t really much difference anymore. That’s a commentary on our reality, by the way. But it’s also a reminder how absolutely vital it is that we laugh at ourselves. Because make no mistake ... We. Are. Ridiculous.
Let’s take last week for example: “Colorado Grocery Store Shooting Leaves 10 Dead” ran in one paper. “No Way To Prevent This, Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens” ran in another paper. The first one conveys a factual representation of the truth. The second one sears the actual psychic and emotional impacts of the truth into our steak-brains. You tell me which one is doing the heavier lifting. (And if you recognize the second one, it’s because last week was the 37th time The Onion has run that headline in the last 20 years.) There’s some sobering truth for you.
I’m not going to bore you with actual numbers about how nightly viewers of “The Daily Show” are more informed than viewers of either CNN or Fox News — but it is, in general, the case. That fact alone is what has made “The Daily Show” less funny and the other news outlets impossible to take seriously, for the thinking person, at least. It’s as if they tacitly agreed in a back-alley handshake deal to switch places. (Reality became drunk Dan Aykroyd in a Santa suit. Satire became Eddie Murphy in a three-piece Tom Ford.) When satire has become the solid and that which it spoofs has become the gas, you better have your wits about you. Or at least be microdosing on the regular.
Satire used to do exactly what it was meant to do, which is make us laugh. Back in the 1990s, when society was at its absolute peak, that’s how it was. (We can argue that point in another column, but any decade that brought together the golden age of hip hop along with Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, Tarantino and PT Anderson has to be considered as a cultural high point)
“Saturday Night Live” was at its best. Christopher Guest movies reminded us of the frivolity and relative ease of our lives. Possibilities were higher than ever. Consequences were low. And we were able to laugh. There was no outrage. There was no 24-hour cycle of dunking on each other with righteous sound bites on Twitter. There was racism and misogyny and economic disparity, but we were preparing ourselves to deal with those things in the subsequent decades. We had a reckoning coming, but we stared it in the eyes and laughed.
Because things are only funny when they are true, and laughing at them is your concession to accept the truth. The greatest optimism of all is the belief that we can, collectively, create a better truth — and that starts with accepting what it is now. There is no more powerful tool to do that, safely and strongly, than with satire.
Maybe Vladimir Putin is hacking our social networks and turning our brains into a big bowl of soggy Wheaties with mistruths. But we’ve already tried reporting that the serious way, and nobody is biting. So maybe the more we make satire out of it, the more we will accept it as truth and do something about it.
In the meantime, let’s be careful not to cancel any of our greatest and smartest practitioners of the craft. We need our comedians, our writers, our April Fool’s masters more than ever. No, I’m not giving Cosby or Louis CK a pass. If you use your gift to destroy people, the road ends for you. What I am saying is that we can’t be offended by every little soft spot that satire and comedy expose about ourselves. Because if the satire is doing its job, what it is showing us is the truth. Something reality stopped doing a while ago.