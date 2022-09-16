Editor:
The Grants Committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is excited to announce that grant applications for 2023 are currently being accepted for review. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022. There is one grant cycle for the 2023 calendar year with grants being disbursed monthly throughout the year.
The mission of the Aspen Thrift Shop is to sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley, and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley area high school graduates.
If you represent a nonprofit in the Roaring Fork Valley and are eligible for a grant from the Aspen Thrift Shop, please visit our website, www.aspenthriftshop.org, for more details and the links to the online application. We look forward to hearing from you!
Aspen Thrift Shop Grants Committee