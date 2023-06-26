Editor:
My name is Lucas Lee and in the spring of 2022, both my mom and dad died within months of one another. For me to try to explain to you what the last year has been like is impossible. With the support of the people close to me I have survived, though I can tell you it hasn’t been easy, and I haven’t done it perfectly.
What I can tell you is that I am deeply grateful for this community and the generosity of so many of you.
I write this today to thank all of you who have reached out to me or who have supported me with hugs, kindness and financial assistance. I have not responded to many of you because it is very overwhelming to me. I have needed to find my own way in my grief, and it hasn’t been easy, and it may not have looked the way some would want it to. I am working on it in my own way, and I have a few people that I trust who help me.
The Hunter Creek apartment I lived in with my mom and dad needed a lot of work. I want to send a huge thank you to Doug Olson of ID Builders. Doug offered to come in and do a remodel for free. The work he did was top quality, and it makes me proud to live there. Thank you, Doug! I also want to thank Denise Taylor of Aspen Design House for the beautiful furniture she donated to my apartment. It is the nicest furniture I have ever had.
Mary Scanlon bought me new appliances and has been generous in so many amazing ways and there is no way to thank her enough for her kindness. Sophie Schlumberger helped Allison Daily clean out the apartment countless times, and I am thankful. I want to thank Nik from Omni Shading who provided all new window shades for my place. Thank you also to Noelle Hernandez for my new, very comfortable mattress (and extra furniture) and thank you to Alexandra Hughes for donating the two amazing televisions that enable me to watch lots of sports.
I want to take this time to thank my great friends and those I care about. I have not been the easiest person to be around or to try to figure out. I couldn’t have survived this year without Devin Thomas and her entire family. There are no words to explain how much their love, care and generosity has meant to me. Devin was a rock for me, and I will always be grateful for her in my life. Natasha, Peter and Peyton, you are the best, and I’m forever in debt to you. Thank you also to Lacy Fyrwald and Barbara Olson for taking all of my family pictures and creating albums for me.
This is a long road for me. I know I am not doing it perfectly, but I will never stop trying to survive. I am deeply thankful to all of you for caring and for being the village that has held me up. Please know I am grateful beyond words.
Lucas Lee
Aspen