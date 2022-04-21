Editor:
I was down at Crown Mountain Park by El Jebel to watch my grandkids play baseball on the weekend. While waiting for the game to start, I had a chance to look around the park and was amazed at the size of the park and all the things that were going on — kids playing soccer, football, volleyball, lacrosse, along with people walking. We should be very thankful to all the people that made the tree farm a park and not a huge housing development. Be thankful for our open space. Take time to smell the roses.
Tom Marshall
Aspen